Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Announces $0.29 Dividend

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HARL opened at $25.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.24. Harleysville Financial has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit.

