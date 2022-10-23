Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 39.1% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,701 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 62.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 842,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HAS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.09.

Hasbro Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:HAS traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $65.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,551. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.07. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.49 and a 12-month high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.