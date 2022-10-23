HBT Financial (HBT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $42.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect HBT Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $528.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

