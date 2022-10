Head-To-Head Survey: EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) and Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) and EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.4% of Service Co. International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of EVI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Service Co. International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.7% of EVI Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Service Co. International and EVI Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Co. International 0 0 4 0 3.00 EVI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Service Co. International presently has a consensus price target of $75.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.86%. Given Service Co. International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Service Co. International is more favorable than EVI Industries.

This table compares Service Co. International and EVI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Co. International 18.38% 39.67% 4.88% EVI Industries 1.53% 3.62% 2.03%

Risk and Volatility

Service Co. International has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVI Industries has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Service Co. International and EVI Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Co. International $4.14 billion 2.23 $802.94 million $4.63 12.65 EVI Industries $267.32 million 0.79 $4.09 million $0.30 55.93

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than EVI Industries. Service Co. International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVI Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Service Co. International beats EVI Industries on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services. In addition, it offers funeral merchandise, including burial caskets and related accessories, urns and other cremation receptacles, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tributes, stationery products, casket and cremation memorialization products, and other ancillary merchandise. Further, the company's cemeteries provide cemetery property interment rights, such as developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options; and sells cemetery merchandise and services, including memorial markers and bases, outer burial containers, flowers and floral placements, graveside services, merchandise installations, and interments, as well as offers preneed cemetery merchandise and services. Service Corporation International offers its products and services under the Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Funeraria del Angel, Making Everlasting Memories, Neptune Society, and Trident Society brands. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 1,471 funeral service locations; and 488 cemeteries, including 299 funeral service/cemetery combination locations covering 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About EVI Industries

(Get Rating)

EVI Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; and provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to government, institutional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company was formerly known as EnviroStar, Inc. and changed its name to EVI Industries, Inc. in December 2018. EVI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.