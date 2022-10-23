Hedera (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0601 on Major Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0601 or 0.00000308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $20.73 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00082191 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00060479 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00015198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00025632 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007487 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05947667 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $20,790,927.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

