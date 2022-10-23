Hedron One Day Volume Reaches $722,124.00 (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Hedron token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hedron has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. Hedron has a market cap of $162.05 million and $722,124.00 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hedron Token Profile

Hedron was first traded on February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official website is hedron.pro. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedron

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

