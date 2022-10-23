HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €19.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

HelloFresh Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HFG stock opened at €20.85 ($21.28) on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €20.08 ($20.49) and a 52-week high of €97.50 ($99.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 23.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.42.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

