Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $3.53 on Major Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $129.12 million and $456,905.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $3.53 or 0.00018432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.51691157 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $503,587.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

