Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Hilltop had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Hilltop Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $964,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 622,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,489,031.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTH. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hilltop to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

