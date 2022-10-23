Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $37.00-$37.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Humana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $25.00-$25.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $519.28.

Humana stock traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $510.54. 1,479,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,237. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.12. Humana has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $514.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana will post 25.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,550,000 after purchasing an additional 245,532 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,458,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Humana by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,966,000 after acquiring an additional 42,071 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

