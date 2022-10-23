IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$2.25

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$2.10 to C$2.25 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IAG. Bank of America upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an underperform rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.10 to $1.65 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $2.68.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $661.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,628,360 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,681,000 after purchasing an additional 642,171 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 40,099,242 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,560,000 after purchasing an additional 138,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,687,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,717,410 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,697,000 after purchasing an additional 466,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 12,255,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

