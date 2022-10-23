Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Stock Up 2.2 %

Independent Bank stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $429.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $51,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $51,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,171.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 592.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 17.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 66.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.