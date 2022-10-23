Insider Buying: Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Buys £400.47 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Rating) insider Stephen Oxley acquired 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,907 ($23.04) per share, for a total transaction of £400.47 ($483.89).

Stephen Oxley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 21st, Stephen Oxley acquired 21 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,906 ($23.03) per share, for a total transaction of £400.26 ($483.64).
  • On Wednesday, August 17th, Stephen Oxley acquired 15 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,219 ($26.81) per share, for a total transaction of £332.85 ($402.19).

Johnson Matthey Stock Up 0.2 %

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,914.50 ($23.13) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,138.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,961.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,037.21. Johnson Matthey PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a one year high of GBX 2,805 ($33.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,150 ($25.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,184.29 ($26.39).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

