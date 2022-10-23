Insider Buying: Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Director Acquires 105,000 Shares of Stock

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) Director Matthew Charles Halbower purchased 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$39.64 per share, with a total value of C$4,161,717.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,709,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$900,105,110.36.
Matthew Charles Halbower also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 20th, Matthew Charles Halbower bought 10,100 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.88 per share, with a total value of C$402,837.49.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Matthew Charles Halbower bought 30,000 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$40.39 per share, with a total value of C$1,211,625.00.
- On Monday, October 10th, Matthew Charles Halbower bought 25,000 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$38.06 per share, with a total value of C$951,465.30.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Charles Halbower bought 19,000 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$40.86 per share, with a total value of C$776,431.20.
Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Performance
TRQ traded down C$1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$38.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$7.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$12.15 and a 12-month high of C$42.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on TRQ. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.33.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
