Insider Buying: Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Director Acquires 105,000 Shares of Stock

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) Director Matthew Charles Halbower purchased 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$39.64 per share, with a total value of C$4,161,717.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,709,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$900,105,110.36.

Matthew Charles Halbower also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

On Thursday, October 20th, Matthew Charles Halbower bought 10,100 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.88 per share, with a total value of C$402,837.49.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Matthew Charles Halbower bought 30,000 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$40.39 per share, with a total value of C$1,211,625.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Matthew Charles Halbower bought 25,000 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$38.06 per share, with a total value of C$951,465.30.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Charles Halbower bought 19,000 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$40.86 per share, with a total value of C$776,431.20.

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Performance

TRQ traded down C$1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$38.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$7.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$12.15 and a 12-month high of C$42.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$513.14 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRQ. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.33.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.