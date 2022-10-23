Insider Selling: Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) CEO Sells $54,400.00 in Stock

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) CEO Sean E. Browne sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,557,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,225.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Xtant Medical Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN XTNT opened at $0.64 on Friday. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $69.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 14.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtant Medical stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

Read More

