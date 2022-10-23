Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.57-$3.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Integer also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.99 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITGR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Integer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE:ITGR traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.70. The company had a trading volume of 192,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,770. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.16. Integer has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $95.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
In other news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Integer by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Integer during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Integer by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
