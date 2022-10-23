Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.57-$3.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Integer also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.99 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITGR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Integer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ITGR traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.70. The company had a trading volume of 192,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,770. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.16. Integer has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $95.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Insider Transactions at Integer

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integer will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Integer by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Integer during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Integer by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integer

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.