IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 350 ($4.23) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IntegraFin from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 295 ($3.56) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

IntegraFin Price Performance

Shares of IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 231 ($2.79) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £765.35 million and a PE ratio of 1,443.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 244.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 284.48. IntegraFin has a 12 month low of GBX 204 ($2.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 610.50 ($7.38).

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

