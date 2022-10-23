Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 2.1% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 47.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $417.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $423.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. CICC Research started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.11.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

