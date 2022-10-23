Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.78.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $218.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.08 and a 200 day moving average of $219.85. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,603,704,000 after purchasing an additional 457,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,043,033,000 after purchasing an additional 122,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after purchasing an additional 816,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,054,908,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,569,000 after purchasing an additional 28,839 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

