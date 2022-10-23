Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ISRG. Barclays assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.78.

Shares of ISRG opened at $218.49 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.08 and a 200-day moving average of $219.85.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

