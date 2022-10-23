Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Bought by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $40.78 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $49.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.73.

