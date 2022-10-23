Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Holdings Decreased by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $58.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.27. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.