Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for October 23rd (AAMC, AC, ACIU, AUMN, BGI, CRBP, ESBA, FUNC, GEOS, LCI)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, October 23rd:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

