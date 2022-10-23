Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for October 23rd (AAMC, AC, ACIU, AUMN, BGI, CRBP, ESBA, FUNC, GEOS, LCI)

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2022

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, October 23rd:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

