IOTA One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.25 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $679.95 million and $4.25 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000601 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001857 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00020054 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000187 BTC.
About IOTA
MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
