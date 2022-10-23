IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires 1,593 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $384,930,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 648.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 519,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,092,000 after acquiring an additional 395,795 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.32. 2,693,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,976. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.43 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.59.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

