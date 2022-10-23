IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Boosts Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. FMC comprises approximately 2.1% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of FMC worth $10,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,422,214,000 after buying an additional 679,446 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FMC by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in FMC by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,769,000 after acquiring an additional 436,423 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in FMC by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,660,000 after acquiring an additional 318,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FMC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after acquiring an additional 258,552 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMC. StockNews.com lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

FMC stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.20. 1,179,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.44 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.49.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

