IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Buys 27,218 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,218 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.06% of Varonis Systems worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 311.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 16.0% during the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 43,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 25.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 66.8% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 22,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

VRNS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.66. The company had a trading volume of 730,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,172. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.79. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $67.76.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VRNS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.