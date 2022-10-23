IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $2.11 Million Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned about 0.19% of A10 Networks worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in A10 Networks by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATEN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 659,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,065. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.90. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.74 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 19.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 1,994 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $30,348.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,394.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 1,994 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $30,348.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,394.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,589 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $105,687.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,102.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,886 shares of company stock worth $1,534,297. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

