IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $2.54 Million Stake in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,256 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in ForgeRock were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FORG. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FORG traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.47. 4,434,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 35.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FORG shares. Mizuho cut shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen downgraded ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.91.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

