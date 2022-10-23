IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $4.99 Million Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned about 0.34% of Lindsay worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lindsay by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Lindsay by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LNN. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Lindsay from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindsay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lindsay Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LNN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.85. The company had a trading volume of 171,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,626. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $116.77 and a one year high of $171.69.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.04 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 19.00%. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

