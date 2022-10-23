IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,584 shares during the period. Ardagh Metal Packaging comprises 1.3% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Ardagh Metal Packaging worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

NYSE:AMBP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. 738,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,790. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 89.66%. Research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -1,332.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.97.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.