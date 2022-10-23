IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 1,394 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.4% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.06. 5,071,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,460,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

