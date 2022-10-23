IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 1,879 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $62.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,096,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $80.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average is $70.80.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

