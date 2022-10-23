IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 907 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,871 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,733,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,042 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in MetLife by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,277 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,405,000 after acquiring an additional 777,164 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,274,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,673. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day moving average is $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James started coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

