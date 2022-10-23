iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $93.17 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.18.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.244 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

