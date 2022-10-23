iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Matson Money. Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Matson Money. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,957,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,773 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.5% of Matson Money. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $115,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.48. 20,163,094 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.46.

