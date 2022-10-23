iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) is Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 776,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,285. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.70. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.462 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

