iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.70. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.