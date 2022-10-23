iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.5% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,619,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,323,000 after buying an additional 557,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,705,000 after acquiring an additional 930,493 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,664,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,460,000 after acquiring an additional 276,206 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,265,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,030,000 after acquiring an additional 58,199 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.40. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $82.46.

