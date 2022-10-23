iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $88.86 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $108.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

