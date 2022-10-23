iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,402,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,799,766. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.21 and its 200-day moving average is $181.47.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.