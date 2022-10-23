iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Stock Position Decreased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,912 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 400.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

IAT opened at $47.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $52.11. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.23 and a fifty-two week high of $69.71.

