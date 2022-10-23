Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $57.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.71.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Itron to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Itron
In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $124,154.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron
Itron Price Performance
Itron stock opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. Itron has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.27.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Itron will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itron (ITRI)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.