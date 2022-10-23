Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $57.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Itron to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $124,154.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Itron stock opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. Itron has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $488.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Itron's quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Itron will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

