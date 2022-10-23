James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, James River Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.20.

JRVR stock opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.42.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.07 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. James River Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in James River Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in James River Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,024,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,340,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in James River Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,116,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in James River Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in James River Group by 48.5% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 115,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 37,759 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

