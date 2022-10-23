Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $143.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.81.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $124.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $161.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.10 and a 200 day moving average of $103.18. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $124.91.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

