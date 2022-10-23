Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $350.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MA. Macquarie cut their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $398.80.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $302.37 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $292.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.63.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,032,182,000 after acquiring an additional 468,198 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard



Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

