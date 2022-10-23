Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

LYFT stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $57.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Lyft to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.39.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

