Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $136.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.99. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.24 and a 52-week high of $178.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.