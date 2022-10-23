Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,291 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.39.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $57.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.