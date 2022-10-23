Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Snowflake by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 248,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,864,000 after buying an additional 53,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $177.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of -81.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.17 and its 200 day moving average is $161.03. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.61.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

